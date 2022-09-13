PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 47,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,273. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.