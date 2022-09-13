Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of -0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

