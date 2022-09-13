Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Peter Hall Acquires 125,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Peter Hall acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,500.00 ($32,517.48).
Pioneer Credit Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.
Pioneer Credit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.