Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Peter Hall Acquires 125,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Peter Hall acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,500.00 ($32,517.48).

Pioneer Credit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.

Get Pioneer Credit alerts:

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.