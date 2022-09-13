Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Peter Hall Acquires 125,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNCGet Rating) insider Peter Hall acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,500.00 ($32,517.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

