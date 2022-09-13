Pitbull Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pitbull has a market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pitbull has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s launch date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

