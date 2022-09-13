Plair Market Capitalization Reaches $179,975.31 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $179,975.31 and approximately $322.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,410.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00055288 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00065301 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. The official website for Plair is plair.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

