PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.91. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

