PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
PLBY Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.91. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
