POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 746,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

