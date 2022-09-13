Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $12.53 Million Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Cipher Mining accounts for about 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,394. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

