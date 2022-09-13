Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.25 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,423,000 after buying an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. 95,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

