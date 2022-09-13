Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.61 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $266,519,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. 220,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,421,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $104.86.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

