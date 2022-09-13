Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,276 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.28% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,600. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

