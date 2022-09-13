Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.21. 5,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

