Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. 11,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

