Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 886,135 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 711.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,135 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $100,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,872,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE U traded down $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 353,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $1,200,195 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

