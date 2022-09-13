Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,971 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $146,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.92. 7,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,713. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

