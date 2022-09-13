Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 376,174 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $113,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.97. 264,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

