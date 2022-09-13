Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $130.76 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.70% of Five9 worth $130,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,029. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

