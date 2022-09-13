Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $78.04 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,530 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $78,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $23.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,984. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

