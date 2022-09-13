Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $91.66 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,069.0% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 392,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,976,000 after purchasing an additional 382,727 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $13.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.21. 55,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. The company has a market capitalization of $484.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day moving average is $510.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

