Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 21.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,689,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after buying an additional 639,618 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.41. 15,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,712. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

