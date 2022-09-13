Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $239,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

NYSE NOW traded down $22.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,135. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average is $486.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $451,238.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

