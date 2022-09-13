Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLWF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Polarean Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Featured Articles

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

