Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Polarean Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLLWF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Polarean Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
Polarean Imaging Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polarean Imaging (PLLWF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.