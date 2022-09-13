Polarity Investment Partners LP Buys 4,491 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Polarity Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 5.6% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

