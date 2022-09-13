Polarity Investment Partners LP Invests $1.04 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises 2.5% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 50,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

