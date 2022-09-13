Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 774,298 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,298 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 3.81% of Kaleyra worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 164,021 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

In other Kaleyra news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,627.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $67,225.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $160,639 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

