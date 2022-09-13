Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum accounts for 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Laredo Petroleum worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 15,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.