Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 1,170,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

