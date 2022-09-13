Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a P/E ratio of 327.08 and a beta of 1.74. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 575.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 111,058 shares of company stock worth $1,038,632 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

