Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 117,318 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

