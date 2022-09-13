Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,448 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

