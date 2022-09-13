Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 580,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Talos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 57,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.