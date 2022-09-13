Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,594 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of SunOpta worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,638 shares of company stock valued at $807,523. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STKL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 28,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

