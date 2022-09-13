Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 534,571 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 556,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,571 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,237,815 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

