Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires 47,021 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 371.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises 1.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. 13,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

