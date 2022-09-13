Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,790.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 4.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. 142,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,937. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

