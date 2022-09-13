Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 716,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 583,352 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.