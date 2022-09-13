Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 867,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,111% from the average session volume of 13,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Powered Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powered Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Powered Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 456,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 58,919 shares during the period.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

