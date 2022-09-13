Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 840.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 130,670 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.4% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 893,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 199.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Trading Down 5.5 %

Marqeta stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,791. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.