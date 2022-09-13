Prana Capital Management LP Buys 947,221 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 225.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 7.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $98,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.87. 31,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.