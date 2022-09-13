Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,297 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 3.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Raymond James worth $42,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $5,279,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

RJF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. 14,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.