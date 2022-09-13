Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4,150.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 12,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,303. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

