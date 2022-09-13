Prana Capital Management LP Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,093 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,877,000 after buying an additional 176,922 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $18,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $13,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.46. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,461. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

