Prana Capital Management LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,514 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

