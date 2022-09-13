Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.95. 67,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

