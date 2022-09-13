Prana Capital Management LP Invests $6.49 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $289,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,790,000 after acquiring an additional 187,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 2.6 %

EFX traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

