Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 689,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 178,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,476. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

