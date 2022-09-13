Prana Capital Management LP Sells 16,694 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.30.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

