Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,180,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AFG traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

