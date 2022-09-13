Prentice Capital Management LP Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 4.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 40,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

