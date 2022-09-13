Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 1.57% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,892,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

